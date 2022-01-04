Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,134 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

