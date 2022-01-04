Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.