Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $91.28 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

