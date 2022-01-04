Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 85,714 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

