Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 15,117 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

