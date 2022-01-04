Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 110,441 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

