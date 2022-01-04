Adviser Investments LLC Sells 370 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

