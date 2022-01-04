Adviser Investments LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

