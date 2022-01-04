Adviser Investments LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,399 shares of company stock valued at $131,620,399. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

