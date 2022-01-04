Adviser Investments LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

