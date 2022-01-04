Adviser Investments LLC Buys 289 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.06.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

