Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $567.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

