Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,555. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

