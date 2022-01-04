ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,203 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 425,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 804,174 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

