Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($36.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.79) to GBX 2,710 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($37.07) to GBX 3,061 ($41.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($43.73) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 81 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,076 ($41.45). 462,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,009.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,224.35. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.