Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

