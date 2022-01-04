Addison Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

