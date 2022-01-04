Adams Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

