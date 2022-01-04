Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 52.2% in December

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

