Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Accor has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

