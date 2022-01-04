Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,373. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
