Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 906,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,379 shares of company stock worth $114,855 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

