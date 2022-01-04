AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.80. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AAR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.