$91.00 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post sales of $91.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.50 million to $91.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $99.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $433.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $436.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $368.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.