$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

