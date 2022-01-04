86,416 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.