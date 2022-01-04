$825.45 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce $825.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CLMT traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 294,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

