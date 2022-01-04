$77.73 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $77.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

