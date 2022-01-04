75,519 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CGI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.