6,137 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of A opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

