$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.12 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

TRNO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 272,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,445. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

