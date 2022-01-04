$538.76 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.10 million and the lowest is $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

