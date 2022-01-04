$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 79,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

