4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 196.4% in December

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the November 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

