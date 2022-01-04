4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 196.4% in December

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the November 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.98.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.