$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 806,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,593. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.