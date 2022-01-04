$432.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce $432.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

