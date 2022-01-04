3,960 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VHI stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

