$359.38 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.71 million. Okta posted sales of $234.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 49.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Okta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

