3,118 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

