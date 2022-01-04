$291.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $291.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

