27,258 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

