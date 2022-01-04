25,743 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

