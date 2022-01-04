$24.64 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report sales of $24.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $25.10 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $81.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.10 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

SOL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 1,128,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

