$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE ED opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 114.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

