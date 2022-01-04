$2.84 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.01. Target posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.63. 26,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.01. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

