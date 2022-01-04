$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.