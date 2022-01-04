$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 84,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,338. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

