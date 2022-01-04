$2.42 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $20.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.79. 16,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,236. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

