18,140 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

