$151.58 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $151.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $169.80 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $534.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $552.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $717.63 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $780.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 4,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,820. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.